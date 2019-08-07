I belong to a wonderful book club, and while we usually choose a novel, at our last meeting we discussed a work of non-fiction: Border A Journey to the Edge of Europe by Kapka Kassabova.
It belongs to the genre known as “literary travel writing”; most of VS Naipaul’s non-fiction books fall into that category too.
Kassabova was born and grew up in communist Bulgaria. When the Berlin Wall fell and the Soviet Union collapsed, she emigrated with her family to New Zealand; she now lives in Scotland. This kind of dislocation and migration has been a major theme of global literature over the last decades.
Her subject in Border is a region of the world that few of us in the book club knew much about: The Balkans, in south-east Europe, and specifically the border region where three modern nations meet, her native Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey. Kassabova spent about two years moving around this region, but not in the “If this is Tuesday we’re in Rome” kind of superficial travel and travel writing. She stayed for long visits in villages or towns in each of the three countries, using them as bases for trips around the immediate area.
Everywhere she went, Kassabova met people, talked to them and asked them questions. The book tells their stories and recounts her adventures (she travelled alone, a fairly young woman, in places where a female was seen as either a wife/mother or a whore, and she was obviously neither). Added in are her own meditations, about identity, belonging, ethnicity and migration.
All nations and regions have tragedies in their history, and (as she writes) “nations are like neurotics, they fixate on one thing”. But the border region she writes about surely saw more tragedy and conflict than most. In less than a hundred years, it endured: The Balkan Wars (1912-13), World War 1 (1914-18), the Greek-Turkish War (1919-22), World War 2 (1939-45), the Greek Civil War (1946-49) and the Cold War (1945-89). All these conflicts caused massacres, murders at the borders, forced expulsions and untold suffering for civilians as well as combatants.
This region, like the Balkans as a whole, used to be part of the old Ottoman (Turkish) Empire. That’s why there were, and are, Muslims in countries like Bulgaria, Albania and Bosnia, and why part of Turkey is geographically situated in Europe (though most of it is in Asia). The old Empire collapsed, slowly, throughout the 1800s and into the early 1900s, and Kassabova shows how this affected the people of the region.
Muslims whose people had lived for centuries in Bulgaria or Greece were expelled and forced to move to Turkey; Christians living in European Turkey had to flee in the opposite direction; Jews were expelled everywhere (and thousands perished in the Holocaust during World War 1). Ethnicity and religion dictated your fate, as if human beings are not (as Kassabova writes) so much more than those attributes.
People desperate to escape Communist Bulgaria, a harsh police state, along with citizens of other Soviet-dominated countries, tried to cross the borders with Greece and Turkey and many were killed. Expulsion, dislocation, forced migrations were experienced by thousands, and the borders were places of terror and death—the main theme of Kassabova’s book.
Today, the Cold War is long over, and the migrants on the move in the region are mainly desperate refugees from conflicts in the Middle East, seeking to move from Turkey to Greece or Bulgaria (and from there to Western Europe). It’s a tragic historical continuity that Kassabova highlights in her rich and compellingly written book about the “edge of Europe” and its history and culture.
—Bridget Brereton is professor emerita of history at The UWI, St Augustine