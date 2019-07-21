Time to have ‘the talk’

Trinidad and Tobago has been ranked within the top ten countries in the world for online porn consumption per capita on the Google search engine too many times. This is a startling fact. What does this mean? What in our past or present reality has driven us to pornography in such desperate numbers? This is alarming to say the least. It speaks to the state of sickness in our soul.
Pornography addiction, in its root and core, is a spiritual problem. It is taking the gift that God gave us of the human body and using it to make money, to derive pleasure without relationship and to objectify body parts.
Children in our country are being sexualised as early as eight years old on average. Teens and young adults who are caught in pornography addiction usually say they saw porn at seven, eight or nine years old.
To stumble upon, or worse, to be introduced to pornography before your body enters puberty is double trauma. First is seeing the images, second is that you have no knowledge from your body about what this is really about. Both the viewing and the lack of a framework/ understanding about sex niggles at the soul of the child, creating curiosity and shame.
Pornography addiction amongst our youth is an epidemic. I know you’re thinking ‘not my little darling’! Well it is indiscriminate by race and class. Boys are much more susceptible than girls but all are vulnerable.
Scientists now say that porn addiction affects the brain the same way as cocaine. It is a dangerous drug. The challenge is not sex, it is addiction. It consumes the mind and life of the child and it creates antisocial behaviours. It bars them from true love. It creates abnormalities.
Gender fluidity also now seems to be an epidemic. The United Nations began with a five-letter gender theory back in the 90s. Now it has passed eight letters. Once gender is defined by desire the proliferation of types will continue.
In His image and likeness He made them, male and female He created them. That is it! No operation or procedure can change this. The chromosomes in a boy and in a girl are totally different.
Even after operations and with hormones the boy’s body remains a boy and the girl’s body remains a girl. This gender signature exists right through the body. It cannot be erased.
Like every addiction, pornography flourishes through denial. Ending the denial is vital to recovery. The first denial is that of the parents. Most parents feel awkward having “the talk” with their child.
The truth is today there are many “talks” required from parents: there is the sex talk, the pornography talk, the drugs talk, the social media talk, the gaming talk, the bullying talk, the crime/safety talk and the human trafficking talk. It is vital that parents have all these chats with their children at age appropriate times.
It is also vital that parents structure and restrict the use of devices to public spaces and limit times to specific times and places. This is basic media education for parents.
When they are young it is your device, you need to have all the passwords and you need to know and approve what sites and apps they are on. As a child grows older they need more autonomy and also more trust. By this stage, you should be accustomed to open conversations about all the good stuff.
It is the parents’ responsibility to educate their children and to have “talks” required for their children’s integral development and socialisation.
The parent, the school, and the Church need to enter into an alliance for the proper formation of our children. This means that they need to share similar values and views on these topics. Many times parents do not have the information, nor are they comfortable with this topic.
As church we need to assist on all fronts. We need a systematic programme for educating parents, teachers, catechists, youth ministers and of course the children and young adults.
This programme needs to be age appropriate and also address the core issues from the perspective of the Church’s teaching. Mum and dad need to be involved in “the talk” with mums paying more attention to girls and dads more to the boys. It is vital that they hear the right messages.
For many years now we have run ‘Common Sense Parenting’ to help parents understand their roles and responsibilities. We have begun doing the ‘Theology of the Body for Teens’ in our Confirmation programmes. These are a good start but they do not go far enough.
We have had one other pilot programme running recently that we have the opportunity to evaluate. ‘Alive to the world’ has been run in some of our schools. We have seen the impact on character and values formation and in providing healthy sex education from a Catholic perspective.
There is a second programme that is very promising. World Youth Alliance has a number of programmes that were specifically developed to satisfy the UN requirements for sex education. It is based on an understanding of the human values that are completely aligned with the Catholic teaching.
It has a youth advocacy unit that trains young adults to think about these issues from a philosophical and values perspective. This allows them to defend the truth in a multicultural, multireligious society like Trinidad and Tobago.
Parents, you need to have “the talk” with your children.
THE AUTHOR is Archbishop
of Port of Spain