Truth, please

AS we approach 57 years of Independence, we could be having a plague of decadent mendacity from the top echelons of governance.
Firstly, it took the tenaciousness of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to get official confirmation from the Prime Minister that Government is financing criminal gangs with State contracts worth millions. Here is massive political patronage that promotes rampant criminality but denied by officialdom. Griffith called on the authorities to “open your eyes and see” how with State funding, gang leaders “bring in more sophisticated weapons, more drugs, hire more gang members,” and obviously kill more people. Gang warfare is responsible for much of the over 1,900 murders under this administration so far. Therefore, in effect, our Government has been funding murder of its own citizens.
And in the judiciary, the murk deepens. Last Monday the Express front page asked, “Justice Lucky, is it you?”, reporting on a voice recording “purporting to be that of High Court judge, Gillian Lucky, disclosing that she facilitated requests for Chief Justice Ivor Archie to assist his fraudster friend, Kern Romero, with money”. For the next two days the paper’s front page announced “Judge Silent” and “Mute on tape” describing Lucky’s unresponsiveness despite several attempts to reach her. Why the silence? Speak the truth. Is it you or not?
This is critical, because in a January 2018 statement, the judiciary itself denied Lucky had entertained requests from Archie to assist Romero financially and otherwise.
“Who wrote that statement and with what intent?” asks the Express which had revealed in 2017, that before being appointed a High Court Judge in September 2014, Lucky had met with Romero earlier in that very year to draft an agreement between Romero and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC). Commenting on the entire scenario, one judge reportedly said that if the recording is authentic then “the perception is created that judicial office is for sale or is a reward for lawyers who are willing to facilitate friends of the Chief Justice.” He says this undermines public confidence in the judiciary and “deprives citizens of having its best possible appointees. Lies and deceit cannot be condoned by an institution entrusted with administering justice,” concludes the judge.
Neither is mendaciousness acceptable in the country’s political directorate. We have had a “belated” denial by the Prime Minister that he received messages from the CJ seeking his help in procuring State housing for friends. But president of the Law Association (LATT), Douglas Mendes, says Rowley’s late denial “may be insufficient to eradicate the cloud which was allowed to hang over the Chief Justice for so long.” He thinks “it would have been the easiest thing to deny the allegation if it were untrue”, and makes the telling observation that “the failure to make a prompt denial could naturally lead to the conclusion that there was some truth to it,” particularly since Archie himself has not denied he had made the request to the Prime Minister. The cloud darkens. And possibly made worse by the recording! This describes a close relationship between Archie and Romero. Romero, who had conned persons, using personal pictures and correspondence between himself and Archie to “legitimise” his fraudulent transactions. This included securing monies from individuals to fast-track their HDC applications. But strangely, Howard Stevens QC, who advised Rowley not to have an independent tribunal investigate allegations against the Chief Justice, saw no purpose in pursuing e-mails sent to HDC by Romero on behalf of his “clients”. But couldn’t such an investigation have possibly revealed that Archie, in support of his friends, was engaging in misbehaviour by creating obligations to the Executive for favours done, thereby compromising the independence of the judiciary? Indeed, as the Express opines, if the voice recorded is Lucky’s “she should be in a position to corroborate the allegation that CJ Archie was involved in compromising dealings with Romero and others.” Wouldn’t Rowley then have to reconsider his decision regarding section 137? Justice Lucky must understand her enormous responsibility to help clear up this mess.
Meanwhile, things have gotten worse for this administration with the arrest of Cabinet Minister, Marlene McDonald, “damaged goods” says Reginald Dumas, stemming from a six-year-old investigation into “allegations of corruption and the misappropriation of public funds”. After years of denial from high and low in the political directorate, will we have the truth at last? And will the government speak the truth on other matters hanging in the air: a minister walking into a bank with $143,800 in cash and giving no verifiable explanation; the “crookedness” described by the Prime Minister on the sea bridge; sexual harassment allegations against a former minister, with hush-money paid by taxpayers’ funds and a hidden report on the matter; the Camp Cumuto mystery involving the Attorney General, his children with high-powered rifles, and the National Security Minister; a very questionable three-year lease of a property owned by a government minister for $23 million; and the multi-million-dollar “fake oil” scandal involving the Prime Minister’s very good friend.
It has been said that good governance does not only depend on laws and institutions, but upon the personal qualities of those who govern.
On all matters involving the cabinet and the judiciary, could we have the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you God? Please?