What is to be done?

IT was reported that during this year’s ICC World Cup, the England team pulled up and did some soul searching. They revisited videos of sessions featuring themselves – not at play – but talking about their feelings.
Their feelings.
It takes a lot of courage to do that; courage and trust. I’m thinking here about how our West Indian boys would fare in such a scenario. Has it been part of our culture?
From the accounts I have heard during my research on Sir Frank Worrell, he was an attentive, thoughtful and caring counsellor, but he understood that this was not a culture of open sharing, so men were given access to his nurturing bosom in private, unstructured moments. He kept confidences and he earned more than trust; it was almost blind adulation.
In the 50s, there was barely a team in terms of spirit, but in the long tour of Australia in the 1960-61 season, Worrell set new practices that led to a team that actually liked playing with each other. This was a remarkable feat, considering the background of the group that was still shuddering from its racist and colonial history.
He did not confine his influence to team psyche; he introduced new measures of a technical nature, based on his personal theories.
He made them stop playing cards on the nights before games, based on his theory that the eyes, forced for long periods to focus on close objects, would not adjust well to the longer range demanded on the field. Given today’s attachment to hand-held devices, which require that same short-range focus, it might be useful to consider the impact on vision on the field.
He encouraged the team to go out at night, but asked that they used discretion in their revelry. He believed it was better to be distracted than overly anxious about the next day’s play. He developed more structured training sessions and he was always deeply involved in those elements.
Like Richie Benaud and Mike Brearley, he encouraged them to see themselves as professionals with a responsibility to put in the work it required to perform at their best.
The teams under these captains rose to the challenge because they were made to feel that they were valuable as individuals and respected as professionals.
We do not have a history of treating our players that way. We forget that they have feelings as much as we do; and like us, they do not come from a culture where they can examine or express their emotions. In many instances, the coping mechanism becomes one of feigned indifference. They shrug off the burdens under masks.
What might have been the fate of West Indian cricket had there been a nurturing environment? I do not believe we are in an intractable situation. I am convinced however that we will go as nowhere as we have been for decades if we do not grasp that we have to move very far away from the old ways of doing things and rather than revile the behaviours of this generation, we have to try to understand and work with them.
In 2019, the senior West Indian men’s team has shown that there is individual talent. What was wrenching was to see how weak their confidence was, and how quickly they lost their fighting spirit. Two teams in that World Cup tournament showed outstanding determination right through: Bangladesh and Afghanistan. What did they have in common? Phillip Simmons had been the Bangladesh head coach (as well as eight years as Ireland’s), and Courtney Walsh had been the specialist bowling coach for Afghanistan – two West Indians.
Neither team got far, but they fought right down to the end in every match.
Are CWI decision-makers making appropriate choices? Are they competent to do so?
People run for office promising to fix everything, and at the first big challenge they make excuses based on their newness to the portfolio. You didn’t know there was a World Cup round the corner? On what basis then were you offering yourself?
The platforms for pre-election braggadocio are loud and wide, but the whispers of the clueless resonate profoundly. The rush to stamp out the past and announce that we are now in charge overcame any possibility of logic. I have not seen any evidence that there is to be a change in the way of doing things. Undoing David Cameron (president of the Kensington Cricket Club again… 18 years!) follows the pattern.
If you want to talk about building confidence, for instance, within hours of the World Cup, there were reports of Daren Sammy being considered for captaincy. I cannot say if that was based on any official overtures from Cricket West Indies, but think of what it must do to Jason Holder.
After the tour of England in 2012, Sammy had stepped up, and Sir Viv Richards had this to say.
“All of a sudden there was this new-found confidence. You need to have a leader who can come out to the middle and make some sort of contribution. He has done enough and should not feel he has one foot in and one foot out as far as the leadership is concerned.”
Many have had their confidence constantly on edge because of this uncertainty. How does it affect them?
NEXT: How broad
a captain’s shoulders?