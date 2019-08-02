What is to be done?

Immersed as a citizen of this nation “in a sea of troubles,” I feel like a drowning man clinging to a straw in finding a small measure of comfort in three recent developments: 1. the dispelling of the rumour that the funeral service of a recognised gangster would be held in a place of learning, 2. that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would revisit the A&V case of the alleged abuse of a journalist and 3. the coming together of Government and Opposition to pass the Bail Bill.