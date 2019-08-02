A case for compassion

WHEN seven members of a single fishing community were accosted by bandits who seized their boats, ordered them to jump off, and made off with vessels and equipment, this qualified unmistakably as trauma-inducing on the entire community.
One of those who managed to swim to early safety was able to identify the attackers as locals, and this at least significantly narrowed the focus as to who might have been involved in this murderous plot.
Grief stricken, with days going by before bodies of the ill-fated members of that fishing expedition began washing up one by one, members of the Carli Bay community naturally looked to authority figures for help and for solace.
The inestimable fear of the loss of lives was a real crippling affair for the community, coupled with concern for the loss of livelihoods for the families and dependants of the fishermen. It requires a finely tuned sense of empathy and compassion for some of us ordinarily to comprehend the extent of the trauma arising from this incident. It is without doubt, however, that such sympathy, empathy and compassion have come from citizens and residents from different parts of the country.
An unfortunate turn of events ensured, however, in a series of exchanges between the Member of Parliament for the area, and Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General. As MP for Couva North, Ramona Ramdial loudly criticised what she saw as the slothful response of the Government and the security agencies in the face of this tragedy multiplied several times over.
There ought rightly to have been a swifter set of responses from representatives of the Government in the face of this community, devastated as it has been by this multiple tragedy. Relevant members of the administration should have taken it as a responsibility to brief themselves on the actual occurrences, and on their impact on the members of the community, especially those directly affected.
Because of what came across as a lack of care and concern by the administration, MP Ms Ramdial lashed out publicly. In response, Minister Hinds said National Security Minister Stuart Young cannot attend every funeral and be on every crime scene. This may be true but it certainly came across as insensitive, to say the least, even as he also advised that perhaps “a quiet request” could have been made by those representing the grieving families.
Where there had been criticism that the official responses of the Coast Guard, for example, were late and largely ineffective, official responses revealed that there was indeed an early presence by the Coast Guard in efforts at search and rescue. Bodies not found in these exercises began turning up, washed ashore on the coastline.
There are lessons here to be learnt on both sides of the political fence. Ms Ramdial’s castigation of the Government for what she saw and an absence of a show of care, and Mr Hinds’ unhelpful counter-punching both fell short of the need for a closing of ranks, in the face of an incident regarding piracy and murder in our waters.