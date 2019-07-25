A case of criminality

In her ruling on Monday in favour of a child tortured for years in the custody of the State, High Court Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ordered that the boy remain in the care of the Children’s Authority, where he is currently housed and receiving round-the-clock care administered by 14 trained nurses.
In a case that recounted near-medieval mistreatment of this disabled child over several years, his rescue is the singular reason for relief.
The case was brought by the child’s mother against the Attorney General with the Children’s Authority, North West Regional Health Authority and St Michael’s School for Boys as interested parties. In an expensive undertaking, the State sought to argue it was not the proper party to the proceedings and the relief sought was not attributable to the State—an argument rubbished by Justice Quinlan-Williams in awarding $921,200 in compensation and $1 million in vindicatory costs, totalling $1.92 million, to the child.
The fate of this minor, told in excruciating detail through affidavits submitted to the court, is the direct result of a still-tattered State blanket that is supposed to protect and comfort the country’s most vulnerable treasures.
The child, diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, was exposed to systematic physical abuse, sexual exploitation, solitary confinement and restraints since 2011 when he was nine years old. Too young to be at St Michael’s School for Boys, he was sent there anyway, to suffer his worst fate before being sent to the adult facility of St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for further treatment and abuse.
This newspaper recognises all efforts, legislative and otherwise, to secure the welfare of children, but renews its call for urgent investment in the child-protection sector to reasonably protect and care for the country’s future. In the name of this child, we must also call for accountability from those responsible for him but who have not yet answered charges.
St Michael’s has been closed but the ghosts of allegations against that 129-year-old institution float in the heads of thousands of adult men and boys. Passing interest in some of those allegations was headline political news back in 2014, prompting an investigation by the police and interrogations by the then ministry responsible for gender and child affairs.
The case before Justice Quinlan-Williams references investigations by Director of Orphanages Vidya Pooransingh. Updates on the status of these enquiries and renewed attention to their resolution must surely be an outcome of this case and ruling.
Those responsible for the systematic abuse of children while wards of the State must answer criminally in the way Justice Quinlan-Williams held the State accountable in the civil process.