A self-defeating battle of wills

It serves the country in no positive way to witness a battle of wills between the head of the judiciary, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, and High Court judge Carol Gobin.
The opening of the Family Court in Tobago has been long in coming and is much needed; the Trinidad and Tobago Family Court opened in Trinidad as a pilot project in 2004; Cabinet approved expansion of the court to various districts in Trinidad and to Tobago several years ago.
It is a signal irony that an initiative conceived to promote self-resolution of disputes through conciliatory strategies has become subsumed in a seemingly intractable dispute between the Chief Justice and his judge. The interpersonal harmony to which the Family Court’s philosophy aspires has been hitherto unattained by these two parties.
This newspaper notes that mediation is a modern dispute-resolution strategy towards which the judiciary is working. What trust can there be in a court’s capacity to implement a progressive philosophy of dispute resolution when those responsible for the philosophy’s implementation cannot resolve their own disputes is a question that is likely to occur in the minds of users of the court.
It is a perspective also that should detain both the Chief Justice and Justice Gobin, especially given the low levels of trust in the judiciary contained in the Solutions by Simulations poll of public opinion last year. In that poll, trust in the judiciary was at ten per cent, lower than the police, the media, the Government, the Opposition, education and health sectors.
That Justice Gobin has expressed a perception that her assignment to head the Tobago court is punishment for her fierce criticisms of the Chief Justice, and that Chief Justice Archie interprets her resistance to the assignment as potentially a resistance to serving Tobago, introduces yet another fault line in an already divisive matter. Given the history of the relationship between the two, management best-practice policies appear to be a solution hitherto not considered.
Literature on employee transfers in human resource and management literature advocates creation of a comprehensive policy that covers all types of transfers within organisations, save for exigent circumstances. The literature also supports structural mapping that assesses the skills demanded and the available supply. Understanding that an organisation is unlikely to get the best out of a reluctant judge, management experts suggest seeking and assessing volunteers in the first instance; meeting with the employee, even if that is not common practice, to allay fears and provide reassurance; allowing sufficient time for the employee to transition and providing special assistance with a transition plan.
A policy, therefore, that guides decision-making and that is transparently applicable across the judiciary may be an administrative solution to future disputes of this nature. Overlaid though this matter is with internal and national politics and with interpersonal difficulties, it is not unusual in organisations. Transparent policies developed by members of the judiciary are one way to safeguard this critical institution in the future.