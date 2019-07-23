a wasteful pile-up

Ongoing protests focused on health and safety and terms and conditions of workers employed at the Beetham and Forres Park landfills touch off a larger national issue of waste management that has defeated authorities for many years.
Whether it is indiscriminate disposal of appliances in rivers and drains, arbitrary dumping of medical and chemical waste, dumping and burning of tyres or inefficiencies in basic collection of household garbage, waste management has been a recurring area of broad national concern.
It is estimated that by next year, this country will generate 1.4 million tonnes of municipal solid waste per year, according to the Planning and Development Ministry in a website article last year. In 2015, then environment and water resources minister, Ganga Singh, said the average person generated approximately four pounds of waste per day, which amounted to more than 1,548 tonnes of waste reaching waste disposal sites every day. At that time, he put the annual cost of waste collection and disposal at $321 million.
The amount of waste generated and disposed is alarming because small island developing states like T&T have limited space and resources to properly manage current and projected volumes. Landfills, currently the focus of protests, have a lifespan of 20 years yet those in operation have existed since the 1960s, Mr Singh said four years ago. It has been known for a long time that the country’s landfills are overburdened.
Last year, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis communicated Government’s intention “to replace landfills with modern, scientific methods of waste capture, recovery and disposal as well as to encourage efforts to divert the significant amount of recyclable material that is being disposed.”
There have been some positive movements towards recycling by the private sector as well as the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Solid Waste Management Co Ltd (SWMCOL). The iCare bins dotted across west Trinidad is the result of an EMA initiative and SWMCOL says it has implemented four recycling programmes in addition to a curbside pick-up initiative for household recyclable waste. We await an assessment of how successful these efforts have been in encouraging the population towards sustainable waste disposal.
Recycling efforts are a significant component of any country’s waste management systems; disposal of single-use plastic remains the primary waste management issue globally and, according to SWMCOL, a significant amount of the 1,500 tonnes of waste entering the three landfills daily is recyclable. Sustainable alternatives to landfills, however, have been spoken about, as recently as this week in SWMCOL’s response to protesting workers, but no discernible moves towards implementation have yet been realised. Protests return focus to this problem, years in the making and becoming more and more unviable as waste piles up.