Another pain so deep

The murder of Raymond Choo Kong hit with the viscerality of a blow to the nation’s stomach. Who would have imagined that this would be the end to which this man of theatre, creator of drama and purveyor of so much laughter would come?
Whether his killer was someone he knew or a total stranger is irrelevant to the horrific possibility of murder coming around every and any corner. We mourn Raymond Choo Kong not because his life was more important than other victims of crime but because the breadth of his existence brought him into our circles and closer to our lives. In impressing himself on the popular imagination, Choo Kong became part of a wider Trinidad and Tobago family of the arts and lovers of art and drama. Woven together by searing passion and seemingly illogical persistence in the face of daunting odds, the theatre community is a particularly close-knit family which is why the grief is so deep when one falls, especially to senseless violence.
Raymond Choo Kong is recognised for his multiple talents, but for many who found employment on and around his stage, it was his entrepreneurship that stood out. With his productions of sex comedies with a Trini twist he found a niche that provided sustained employment for actors, directors and production staff. In return, he was rewarded by the support and loyalty of an audience who enjoyed sexual innuendo and picong in a good storyline.
Choo Kong’s theatre connected with the popular culture and, in so doing, brought a whole new audience to theatre and gave thespians a glimpse of how it might be possible to make a living off their craft.
Now, he is gone and the mystery of his death has become a whodunit with even the Minister of National Security Stuart Young joining the speculation.
According to Young, some things don’t “add up”, which seems to suggest that the attack was “not a normal, robbery-type situation.” Instead of fuelling speculation by observations and theories of his own, Minister Young should just allow the homicide detectives on the case to do their work. There is no template for murder and certainly not in this country where some still enjoy the luxury of open doors and where murder and its chosen victims and weapons could be completely random and opportunistic.
Any theory could be correct and all could be wrong. Responsible persons, especially those in high public office, should insist on allowing the police investigation to take its course. On social media alone, there are enough amateur detectives to fill the appetite for conspiracy theories and empty speculation.
Like the murder of attorney Dana Seetahal, the killing of Raymond Choo Kong has sent a chill through the blanket of security that many assume will protect them from crime. However, if such high-profile individuals who have contributed so much and are so beloved by so many could be so brazenly killed, what protection is there for anyone?
This question feeds the growing sense of national insecurity while rendering the reams of political promises and policing plans increasingly hollow.