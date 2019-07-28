Express Editorial : Daily

LAST week’s quadruple murders, followed by the fire-bombing of a house, has put the beautiful northern coastal community of Las Cuevas on edge.

Like other rural villages located beyond the range of the capital, this community has been left to nurse its pain and to invent its own defences against the high risk of continued gang retaliation already signalled by Friday’s fire-bombing. That incident should have never occurred. From the moment reputed gangster Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife and two bodyguards were killed, the Police Service should have anticipated the risk of reprisal and established an ongoing presence with a police post.

The emergence of “Sandman” Mieres as gang leader in Las Cuevas is itself an indictment of the authorities. If his operation had been nipped in the bud he would not have become the murderous gun-running, drug-pushing gangster as described by police sources. As in the case of other communities in the grip of “gang government”, there are serious questions to be asked about the quality of political representation by the area’s elected Member of Parliament. To date, MP Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has made no public comment on the traumatic events that have her constituents living in a state of fear.

Interviewed in the aftermath of Thursday’s murders, Las Cuevas residents were effusive in their praise of Mieres. To many he was, as one resident put it, “a godsend because it does not have another man from this community who could hold the order like him”. Others shared the view of Mieres as the embodiment of law and order and their access point to social services. They mourned his passing as a leader who made the rules and laid them down, mediated disputes, helped single mothers and needy families, bought schoolbooks for children and threw Christmas parties. Like so many other gang leaders in low-income, crime-ridden communities, Mieres was the de facto, if not the de jure “government” of the community on which his own livelihood and life depended.

His murder has now left a gaping power vacuum which will be filled by another gangster if the Government, the police, the MP and other authorities do not hasten to fill. If all these entities continue to fail then there may be no turning back for La Cuevas which, with its inlets and bays, is the perfect location for gun-smuggling and drug-trafficking.

Until last year, Las Cuevas beach enjoyed the international distinction of being the only one in the southern Caribbean to be awarded Blue Flag certification, testimony to the quality of its water, its contribution to environmental education and its hygienic conditions. The certification gave Las Cuevas one more basis around which to develop its own brand and differentiate itself as a unique axis of the tourism industry. However, somewhere between the dismantling of the Tourism Development Company and the transition to Tourism Trinidad Ltd, things fell apart and Las Cuevas lost its Blue Flag. If there is any good to come from the current destabilisation, it is the opportunity for the State to step up, take responsibility and assert its value to the lives of the people of Las Cuevas.

