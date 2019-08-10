Cut the reckless talk

IT may be too much to expect politicians not to exploit every opportunity for advantage. Nevertheless, we feel obliged to encourage UNC Member of Parliament for Oropouche South Dr Roodal Moonilal to at least try to exercise some care in his public statements.
In the absence of anything remotely resembling evidence, his reference to the arrest of Government Minister Marlene McDonald as “one small piece” of what “may be a more diabolical plan” is the kind of irresponsible political talk that has no place in public discourse. If he has evidence to back up the suggestion then he should have presented it instead of indulging in wild speculation.
If he does not have evidence, or has but cannot disclose it, then he needs to zip it. Scaring the public with talk about a “diabolical plan” is not only pointless but reckless.
Perhaps, as a former government minister whose name is regularly called on PNM platforms, Dr Moonilal was giving voice to his anxiety when he reached for such hyperbole.
If so, his political colleagues should have advised him to allow the police to do their job without poisoning the public atmosphere with a particularly unhelpful brand of speculation.
The arrest of a public figure who is a long-standing politician and a senior member of the Cabinet is fraught with the potential for stirring public emotions with unexpected implications.
Apart from the social media mavens who feel obliged and qualified to comment on everything, or who are working for special interests, the large majority of people are more focused on following Ms McDonald’s arrest with keen interest and without public comment. It is not every day that a sitting member of the Cabinet is taken in for police questioning in this country where the more common talk is about the “untouchables” who exist beyond the pale of the law. Naturally, therefore, public interest in the McDonald matter is very high. However, many who are following it intently would prefer not to be subjected to the political noise of special interests or be targeted by paid manipulators trying to sway them one way or another for electoral advantage. Inflaming the public’s imagination as a route to power is a dangerous path as any political observer, especially one who is following United States politics, can see. That country is paying a heavy price for the toxic atmosphere created by irresponsible politicians whose fear-inducing language is being blamed for deadly acts of domestic terrorism.
In the past, there have been efforts to curb reckless and damaging statements on political platforms by encouraging political parties to sign on to codes of ethical conduct. However, even when the parties have agreed, these have been more honoured in the breach than in the observance, to borrow from Shakespeare. With political parties entering campaign season this is a good time to throw a spotlight on the quality of platform speeches, or, in the case of Dr Moonilal last week, the pavement speeches of politicians.
Anyone offering to represent or serve at the highest level should be held to a higher standard.