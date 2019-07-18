Emailgate relief

The police investigation into what became known as Emailgate has been officially closed, six years after allegations of criminal misbehaviour in public office were read into the parliamentary record in a moment of high political drama.
But all predictions and indications are that the political fallout is set to continue well into the 2020 general election and beyond. Indeed, the nature of the case’s resolution—that the authenticity of the 31 emails can neither be confirmed nor denied—leaves open ample room for political interpretation and division.
The public must feel some relief, even if conditional, that this case involving allegations that former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, former local government minister Dr Suruj Rambachan, former housing minister Dr Roodal Moonilal and former special adviser to the prime minister, now Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith criminally conspired to a) free Piarco Airport fraud accused Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson and prevent their extradition to the US b) intimidate members of the print media c) spy on the Office of the DPP and d) remove the DPP from office, is now closed.
This newspaper shares in that relief, especially as it pertains to print journalists whose tireless investigative work brought many aspects of the Piarco fraud case to light and whose work led to the repeal of the suspicious and now-infamous Section 34 of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Bill 2011.
These were very serious allegations involving top public office holders in an alleged conspiracy that extended all the way to the then prime minister. That the case is now shut, not with a full stop but a tentative comma, leaves available all the space necessary for political crossfire that would more than likely burn well past the impending local government election campaign.
The findings by the Office of the DPP, contained in a letter dated July 5, 2019 to DCP Harold Phillip, are a) that the nine months that elapsed between the date of the purported emails and time of the request for preservation of data provided opportunities for permanent deletions of data and therefore the authenticity of the emails can neither be confirmed nor denied, b) evidence gathered confirm that events referred to in the emails actually occurred in the way and at the times referred to in the emails and c) evidence gathered did not reach the threshold required for criminal charges to be laid against anyone.
Predictably, both the Government and Opposition have interpreted the findings to their advantage. The public, subjected to the trauma of unresolved allegations that their government was conspiring against their interest, is left unsatisfied, invited to speculate on the truth or mischief of the allegations as they ready to vote for one or the other party in the case. Hopes of definitive resolution now abandoned, the public is again left to mobilise their indigenous wisdom and political experience to make their own assessment.