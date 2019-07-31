Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is completely correct when he says that most schoolchildren know very little about their history. What he should have added is that very few adults know anything about their history either.
That such is the reality of a country whose “Father of the Nation” is a historian of international repute is an irony to be deeply interrogated. More than most, Dr Eric Williams understood the power of history and possessed the oratorical skill to communicate that power. How, thereafter, the population became alienated from its own history is intriguing.
Dr Rowley is also correct in noting that history is a living thing. This is why the Prime Minister’s history textbook project cannot be enough, no matter how laudable it might be. Today, as we mark yet another anniversary of Emancipation from slavery, history is more alive than ever. It is in the blood flowing from teenaged school drop-outs who turned to the gun for power and salvation; it is reflected in the dependence on the energy economy, in national consumption patterns and the insatiable appetite for foreign exchange; it lives on in our top-down politics of central power; it is woven into the skewed pattern of land ownership and courses through the blood of the ailing felled by non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart attacks and strokes.
The lineage of all these and more of modern Trinidad and Tobago are connected so directly to the history of this country that a straight line could be drawn between them. The book, Foundation Readings on the History of Trinidad and Tobago, launched by Dr Rowley on Tuesday, is a useful acknowledgement of the importance of history by the Government, but it is only a start.
One hundred and eighty-five years after the abolition of slavery, Trinidad and Tobago, like the rest of the Caribbean, is still struggling with the challenge of transforming an economy and society built on a foundation of enslaved African labour into one where every creed and race finds an equal place.
The problems which are today threatening to overwhelm us are the result of the failure, both in the post-Emancipation period, and even moreso since Independence, to disrupt that history, change the motor that propels it and to shift the gear of historic culture in order to change direction.
No matter how great the effort to do so, history will not be denied. Almost on a daily basis we discover how history long assumed to be dead or erased, rises up before us. Emancipation Day is an opportunity to stop denying history and to commit ourselves to contending with our past, especially as it lives on in the present.
Any reasonable person would agree that if our schoolchildren do not know their history, it could not be their fault. Far better, then, to focus on understanding how and why this came to be. In the context of Trinidad and Tobago, where colonial domination is compounded by multi-ethnic contestation, history can be explosive. However, facing our past squarely, truthfully and compassionately can help free us from the past and carry us to emancipation.