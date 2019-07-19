Fostering the spirit of self-help

SEEKING to convey a sense of confidence in their handling of the economy, leading figures in the Government have been insisting that there has been a turnaround, that things are on the upswing.
In presenting the 2019 national budget, the Finance Minister declared that he “could see clearly now,” that the rain had gone. Again, when he delivered the mid-term review, he stuck to this theme, remarking on what he saw as upward movement in investments in the country.
But there continue to be reports of funding shortfalls that affect the efficient operations of a range of state entities. From the Water and Sewerage Authority, to the National Library and Information System Authority to the Education Facilities Company Limited, there have been complaints over the release of funds to these, and other agencies.
Just in the last few days, there arose an issue in which the Minister of Education sought to clarify its position in a related matter. The State-run College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts (COSTAATT), blamed an inability to pay stipends to student nurses on a shortfall in funding by the ministry.
One State agency felt the need to issue a circular to staff recently advising that they should come to work with their own personal supplies of items such as drinking water and toilet paper.
Continuing deplorable conditions on roads in various parts of the country, and shortage of supplies of drugs at health institutions are among the complaints regularly finding their way into media reports.
And just this week, one parent had had it, and vented disagreement over a notice from a primary school in Couva, which included a virtual “grocery list” along with a book list for pupils who will enter Standard Five in the new School Year in September.
On that list were included such items as liquid soap, one garbage bag, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser. The school pointed out to parents that in the current environment they could not rely on the Ministry of Education for the supply of such items.
Taking offence, this single parent expressed a measure of outrage at having received such a notice. But there is need here for understanding on the part of the school officials who have taken this initiative, rather than simply throwing their hands in the air, and allowing a bad situation to get worse.
The spirit of self-help which has emerged in these attempts by school managers should be applauded. Whether it is as a result of the bureaucracy which moves slothfully, or the genuine lack of funds to be released, such actions are a strike against the possibility that unhealthy conditions could develop, resulting in a host of possible related outcomes, with more serious consequences.
Such approaches while not ideal are seen as necessary, in the face of the money crunch which has brought them about. They come across as more commendably proactive, compared with the regular tendency towards protests and complaints.
These are efforts which have as their objective, the maintenance of healthy, liveable working and learning environments. And they are salutary, to say the least.