In search of alternatives

A FEW years ago it was Shaquille O’Neal, retired star of the National Basketball Association in the United States, who had lent his enormous prestige to the launch of a programme called then, the Hoop of Life.
This was an attempt at using basketball as a means of providing a wholesome alternative to the tendency towards crime and negativity, among a cohort of the country’s young people. It was launched in one of the depressed communities in downtown Port of Spain.
For whatever reason, this programme, which incorporated teams from a range of communities in different parts of the country, faltered, and then it faded.
To be sure, there have been other attempts over decades at using sports, and sporting personalities as motivational symbols for the purpose of effecting this change in attitudes among vulnerable young people.
Initiatives which are aimed expressly at realising these ambitions continue to dwell in the hearts of a range of individuals and agencies in the society, to which the nation owes all the gratitude that we can summon. Such must be the case with the visit here this past week, by NBA star Avery Bradley Jr of the famed Los Angeles Lakers.
Mr Bradley’s visit fell under the auspices of the US Embassy in Port of Spain’s “safe community initiative”. He spent time passing on not just basketball coaching tips, but huge nuggets of advice and inspiration to youngsters in such communities as East Dry River, the Beetham and Sea Lots. What connected with him, he said, is that he was also from an underprivileged background. In addition to the “ball skills” which he sought to impart, he told his charges about the importance of finding within themselves the source of their own motivation.
“The most important thing to take away is to always motivate yourself. I didn’t look to anybody for answers. I knew what I wanted to be and what I wanted to accomplish,” he is reported to have said. “I knew I didn’t have enough all the time and I knew my mom would not be able to provide for me to go to college, so I wanted to give myself that opportunity.”
He was due also to impart similar sentiments along with his coaching techniques to youngsters from the Chaguanas district.
Such practical advice and encouragement are priceless in an environment in which so many of our vulnerable young people are falling prey to negative influences and influencers around them. His message included the reality that there is no substitute for hard work and determination. And, he added, there was the need for young people with positive dreams to surround themselves with other people who also want to be successful.
In this vein also the Commissioner’s Cup, the football competition initiated by the Commissioner of Police, is equally meant to generate a spirit of healthy competition, but more importantly, pride and a sense of purpose among young people.
Those of us who clamour for avenues along which to get involved in the changing of hearts and minds among our youth are encouraged to use these as some of the levers for our own engagement, in this all-important national assignment.