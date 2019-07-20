Present your legal advice, Mr PM

IN the case of Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is missing the wood for the trees.
In his preoccupation with fighting the Opposition United National Congress, Dr Rowley appears to have lost sight of the larger issues of public confidence in the Chief Justice and its damaging impact on public confidence on the crucial but already battered institution of the Judiciary.
Whether or not the UNC is laying a trap for him in this matter, as he claims, is irrelevant to the public interest that Dr Rowley is sworn to uphold as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.
By judging the matter through the UNC’s interest, Dr Rowley is himself now guilty of playing politics with an issue that is core to the justice system and, therefore, the national interest. It is difficult to see why the Prime Minister would refuse to exercise his authority to trigger an investigation into the alleged conduct of Chief Justice Archie. The fact that he does not see the value of having the many allegations against the CJ investigated with a view to determining whether or not there is merit in any or all of them is, frankly, astonishing and disappointing.
By choosing to do nothing, Dr Rowley is allowing the Chief Justice to continue to function under a very heavy cloud of public distrust and lack of confidence. If the allegations against the CJ are nothing more than a nefarious UNC strategy, one would expect this to be revealed by a credible investigation. By opting against an investigation, Dr Rowley has done everyone a disservice, including himself, his Government and the CJ—but most especially the people of this country. If a wrong has been done against CJ Archie, it should be revealed for what it is; if the allegations prove to be solid then he should not be allowed to continue in that exalted position. Trinidad and Tobago has too much riding on the Judiciary for it to become a pawn in the hands of rival political parties, as is now the case. For Dr Rowley to now pin his decision on the lapel of some unnamed legal adviser is irresponsible in the extreme.
Surely the Prime Minister knows he cannot just pass the buck onto a legal adviser without disclosing the identity of the adviser and the legal advice given to him.
Given public scepticism, he needs to present the advice so that the public can see the evidence of its existence and the basis of the advice. To expect the public to accept his decision without the supporting evidence is to ask it to buy cat in bag.
Dr Rowley’s decision to focus his position on a UNC “trap” and to dismiss the Law Association’s call for an investigation into the matter are simply red herrings. No matter what agenda anyone has, the core issue here is whether or not the allegations against Chief Justice Archie are grounded in fact or not.
No amount of politicking will distract the public from that.