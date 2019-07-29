THE Archbishop of Port of Spain, the Most Reverend Charles Jason Gordon, in an impassioned plea on Sunday advertised the launch, tomorrow, of a period of 40 days of prayer for the nation.
This is being organised by the Emmanuel Community, a unit of the Catholic archdiocese in the country.
In his weekly column in this newspaper, he railed yesterday against what he said was “a culture of disrespect” which has permeated every strata of the society. This, he argued, is at the heart of the crisis we now face, with wanton murder and lawlessness threatening to rent the society asunder.
He said the current situation required “nothing short of a national conversation and plan committing to common values to facilitate development for those on the margins to solve the challenge we face today.”
Such a conversation was promoted several weeks ago by an emerging confederation of small business groups across the country. This was well before the country’s murder toll pushed past 300, and before the gangland style killing of four persons in Las Cuevas last week, as well as the murderous hijacking of seven fishing boats and the dispersal of those on board.
In the vast majority of the cases, it is young black men who are killing other young black men, or who are staging armed robberies and otherwise wreaking havoc with the systems of law and order in the country.
Speaking to this element of the challenge before us, the Prime Minister went back 15 years to a project he said was devised then, to help prevent members of “the young African population” in the country from going astray, such that their behaviour “could threaten the nation”.
He said the project was criticised as racist and discriminatory, as a result of which it was shelved. Given the current situation, he said on Saturday we are in “a real place,” in which there are “real problems and it requires real solutions and real leadership”.
Speaking at an Emancipation function at the Diplomatic Centre, the Prime Minister suggested that the legacy of slavery has continuing resonance among black families.
For starters then, he should see it as a national emergency to put in place the mechanisms for kick-starting the kind of national conversation which this situation demands. All sectors of the society must be involved, with the aim of fashioning the kind of workable solutions that would begin a turnaround. He must spearhead the call for the kind of leadership that will begin to fashion the solutions which this crisis demands. On the one hand, however, there is the reality of a preponderance of visible crime and criminality among young African men in the society, and this has to be addressed in a frontal, fundamental manner.
But there is the wider reality of the sense of a debasement of values, of greed, corruption and disrespect, individual to individual and group to group, which detracts significantly from overall national ambitions.
On the basis of his lament, and his renewed concerns, the Prime Minister must pick up this baton, and begin the journey to the better society in this our beloved land.