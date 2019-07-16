suspect prosecution

Since September 2017 when Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar revealed contents of an internal Petrotrin audit report that found the now defunct State-owned company had paid $100 million to A&V Drilling for oil which was not supplied, events around investigations and prosecutions have taken curious turns.
The latest curiosity was the dismissal on Monday of assault charges against A&V Drilling CEO Haniff Nazim Baksh and his son-in-law Cpl Billy Ramsundar for assaulting a media photographer and damaging his spectacles and camera.
Following the allegations that became known as the “fake oil scandal”, journalists visited A&V Drilling on several occasions seeking information to bring to the public’s attention. They were greeted with hostility but persevered in covering the story. During the course of their jobs and well within the practice of a free press in a democratic society, a TV6 crew nevertheless had to fend off bottles thrown at them and their vehicle and Guardian South Bureau photographer Kristian da Silva suffered busted lips, a swollen face and damage to his camera equipment and spectacles.
Mr Baksh was eventually charged with Mr da Silva’s assault and Cpl Ramsundar, a police officer, jointly charged for malicious damage to Mr da Silva’s spectacles. Two years later, the charges were dismissed on Monday by Magistrate Margaret Alert for want of prosecution. After seven adjournments and six months grace afforded by the court to the police complainants and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), no police officer appeared on Monday, the date fixed for trial. No witnesses were present. No dedicated prosecutor from the DPP’s office showed up either; a proxy told the court the police file was sent to the DPP only two weeks ago.
The limpness of the State’s approach to this court matter prompted Magistrate Alert to admonish that the prosecution was making a mockery of the criminal justice system. It is a view we share. If this matter is left to rest here, there will be no truth ascertained and no accountability for the assault on Mr da Silva. What accounts for the laggardly approach by the TTPS and why the DPP’s Office had no assigned prosecutor present to seek yet another adjournment are unknown. That cannot be where this matter rests. Despite his frequently contentious relationship with the press, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has repeatedly said he supports press freedom. We remind him of his assurances and call on him to investigate and report to the public on the inefficient manner in which his officers handled this investigation.
DPP Roger Gaspard SC, though under-resourced, retains responsibility for securing the public interest and of him we request an urgent review of his Office’s failure to show up on Monday and exploration of avenues of redress that would result in justice for Mr da Silva and by extension the entire community of journalists and the sacred principle of press freedom.