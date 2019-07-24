Threatened with legal action by a group of 248 unregistered Venezuelan migrants, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has responded by digging in his heels and instructing his National Security Minister to deport all unregistered Venezuelans.
It remains to be seen whether the PM will have his way or if legal manoeuvres would be initiated to prevent deportation pending court hearings. What all of this adds up to, however, is the unending problem caused by the Government’s misreading of the Venezuelan exodus to Trinidad and the implications for governance.
Far from being the “very well regulated and efficient process” that National Security Minister Stuart Young proclaimed the registration exercise to be, the reality is that it was another classic case of a solution to one problem creating two new problems.
First there was the problem of the inadequate provisions made for handling the 16,000-plus Venezuelans who turned up at the Queen’s Park Oval to register and ended up spending entire days waiting under the hot sun only to be told to return the following day. Then there were the problems at other locations, some of which are recorded in the litigants in support of their claim, about over-crowded centres, short operating hours, and a collapse of online registration due to a malfunctioning government website. Whether any or all of these amount to a valid case for being unregistered beyond the deadline will be a matter for the courts to decide—assuming the case ever gets there.
Then there are those who soldiered on and succeeded in getting themselves registered but are yet to receive the registration cards which is their proof of legal one-year residency. This slow-motion fumbling and stumbling by the government machinery is no surprise, such being the nature of the beast known as the T&T Public Service and its legendary limitations in project management.
It was inevitable that the aggrieved who did not get registered within the allotted period would have found their way to lawyers, pleading their innocence and blaming the Government. However, while the would-be registrants may consider themselves in legal limbo, as far as PM Rowley is concerned, there is no doubt about their immigration status: they are unregistered and, as such, are illegal immigrants to be deported.
Dr Rowley’s tough stance is consistent with his position on illegal Venezuelan immigrants. From the beginning, the Venezuelans seeking refuge and relief from their country’s collapsing economy were treated as little more than a humbug and an inconvenience in the context of the Government’s gas negotiations with the Maduro government in Caracas.
Today, the state of siege enveloping the Maduro government has left this country with less expectation for Venezuelan gas and greater fear of more Venezuelan refugees, notwithstanding the recent registration exercise. Despite Dr Rowley’s invoking of the spectre of refugee camps in Trinidad, Venezuelans who have been slipping into Trinidad show no interest in being marginalised into the camps. They seem far more eager to slip into the mainstream, just as they have done so many times before over the span of 200 years.