Unsatisfactory outcome

Apology notwithstanding, impotence, resentment and I-told-you-sos are likely dominant reactions to the announcement on Wednesday by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith that investigations into the Day of Total Policing have closed with no one being held accountable.
A 2011 Court of Appeal judgment establishing a four-year limitation for taking disciplinary action against those responsible means this case is closed a mere four months outside the stipulated period. Rogue action by hundreds of police officers that gridlocked the country on March 23, 2015, caused loss of sales and productivity, entrapped an unsuspecting population and what was described as “malicious obedience” by ACP Vincel Edwards has now ended with no consequence for the officers responsible and no redress for the population.
Tellingly, the outcome is unsurprising to a public that has grown accustomed to investigations into serious, high-profile matters dragging on for years before ending with a whimper and puff of smoke.
Facts of police activity on March 23, 2015 have come from ACP Edwards, immediately appointed to investigate the nationwide roadblocks; the parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security and a report by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA). From their work, the public gleaned the wide scope of police indiscipline: co-ordinated roadblocks were launched between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. from 19 police stations in six of the nine police divisions in Trinidad and Tobago. These severely inconvenienced the public, were anxiety-inducing and cost the economy millions of dollars; there was no documentary evidence of divisional command authorisation; neither TTPS Executive nor any other intelligence organisation was aware of the planned activities and there was no advance warning of the police exercise. The JSC concluded that “a causal nexus probably exists between the actions taken by some police officers on March 23rd , 2015 and the stalled salary negotiations between the CPO and the TTPSSWA.”
The JSC further concluded that the roadblocks were not a crime-fighting activity but were “instead intended to signal the dissatisfaction of police officers”.
The newspaper recalls the reluctance of then-police commissioner Stephen Williams to commence a police investigation. Mr Williams, chastised by the JSC for not following its recommendation for an enquiry, countered that the PCA had already opened an investigation. It was, in real time and now, a porous explanation.
The extent to which Mr Williams’ delay contributed to the current circumstance where the lawful period to commence disciplinary action against those responsible has expired, the public will not know. They also do not know why Special Branch and Guard and Emergency were involved and all the implications of their involvement.
Ultimately, the public is left dissatisfied and those responsible remain unpunished. This case is closed on paper but will remain an open sore in the minds of the population, an outcome forecast by Mr Edwards in his report: “The reality is that those police officers maliciously performed their duties… without any regard or concern for the plight of the general public or even to maintain a relationship with the general public.”