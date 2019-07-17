The revelation by COSTAATT’s administration that stipends for the past month were not paid to nursing students, and the possibility that they may not be paid until September, is an act of pure betrayal by this Rowley-led administration towards our dedicated young people who are trying to improve their lives.
It is rather erroneous that the prime minister boasted at the recent PNM sports and family day that his Government is committed to youth, while events such as these show many youth are suffering under his watch.
This COSTAATT situation is but one of the many ways in which youth are being neglected by this Government.
Even more damning, these revelations, coupled with reports earlier this year about EFCL workers not being paid for a prolonged period, suggest the statements by the minister of finance on this nation’s economic turnaround were nothing more than untruths, PNM gimmick and political deceit by a failed administration.