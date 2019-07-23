It is ludicrous to ask citizens to point out or tip off the police where or who are in possession of illegal weapons. Stuart Young has been around long enough to know witnesses are killed to avoid testifying. He knows the police have covert informants. He knows if anyone calls the police, their chance of surviving is nil. And still he appeals for help to find munition hideouts.
Has the man lost his logical thinking capabilities? In fact, ask any Tom, Dick or Harry on the street if they would venture out to inform the police who has illegal guns. The answer would most likely be a “hell, no”.