It is ludicrous to ask citizens to point out or tip off the police where or who are in possession of illegal weapons. Stuart Young has been around long enough to know witnesses are killed to avoid testifying. He knows the police have covert informants. He knows if anyone calls the police, their chance of surviving is nil. And still he appeals for help to find munition hideouts.

Has the man lost his logical thinking capabilities? In fact, ask any Tom, Dick or Harry on the street if they would venture out to inform the police who has illegal guns. The answer would most likely be a “hell, no”.

The last prime minister of the UK

IT has been suggested that Boris Johnson (who becomes the prime minister of the United Kingdom)is what you would get if Donald Trump had been educated at Eton and Oxford. Maybe, although there is a great gulf between Trump’s bombastic self-promotion and Johnson’s self-deprecating, rather shambolic persona.

a wasteful pile-up

Ongoing protests focused on health and safety and terms and conditions of workers employed at the Beetham and Forres Park landfills touch off a larger national issue of waste management that has defeated authorities for many years.

Maduro’s iron fist in action

A story which ran in the local papers this past week speaks eloquently to the realities which have been elaborately highlighted in the report released earlier this month by the United Nations Human Rights chief, the former Chilean president.

Go out and vote

As the 2019 local government elections draw closer, I urge each and every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago who is eligible to vote to go out and exercise their franchise. This is a great civic responsibility.