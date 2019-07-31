Warmest greetings and congratulations to our Afro-Trinbagonian brothers and sisters and, by extension, the wider nation as we celebrate Emancipation Day 2019.

August 1, 1838 represented the beginning of a new dawn in the lives of thousands of people of African descent. A people freed from a system of slavery, designed to rip from them every shred of cultural, philosophical, economic, social and political identity.

Though the enslaved were freed on paper and emancipation was legislated by parliament, a piece of paper could not change overnight a way of life, the thought patterns of different groups in the society and economic, social and political structures, based on the perception of the superiority of one race over another that had been the foundation of the islands for hundreds of years.

