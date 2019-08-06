On August 12, the world will celebrate International Youth Day. It is worth noting aspects of the UN’s statement: “There are currently 1.8 billion young people between the ages of ten and 24 in the world. This is the largest youth population ever. But one in ten of the world’s children live in conflict zones and 24 million of them are out of school.
“Political instability, labour market challenges and limited space for political and civic participation have led to increasing isolation of youth in societies.”