Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) congratulates the Village of Castara, Tobago, on its progressive move in banning the use of plastic and Styrofoam food containers in the absence of law. The rest of the country and our Cabinet should take example!
Despite this Government’s expired promise to ban Styrofoam containers from January 2019, Styrofoam is still being widely used for food containers all over our country.
The welcome wave of environmental awareness and consciousness has brought serious public health and environmental concerns into the limelight, opening doors for suppliers and manufactures of “biodegradable” food packages. But are all of these so-called environmentally-friendly plastic alternatives really safe for human health or the environment?
Internationally, questions have been raised about “biodegradable” labels on plastic bags and food containers which encourage naive assumptions that switching to biodegradable plastics could reduce plastic pollution and that its safer for the environment.