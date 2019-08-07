The Unstoppable Force; the Chief Justice of Trinidad and Tobago, Ivor Archie. A man, like the pope, he is pontiff, without reproach.
Here is an individual who is head of the judicial arm of Trinidad and Tobago, the interpreters of our Constitution, sitting among those who know the law, and yet has been called into question on alleged acts of misbehaviour, pettiness, and with no form of reprimand or redress.
The prime minister made it clear it is not for him to further enquire upon what was given to him and involve himself in any way with evidence or lack thereof, but he was to merely state whether the matter was questionable enough to warrant a tribunal by the president by studying the facts or so-called evidence before him.
Also, with members of the Law Association seeking investigation into the chief justice and how he “conducts his business”, to the extent where it is severely needed; and furthermore, after various queens counsel interpretations stating otherwise, speaking to inconsistencies thereof that warrant further investigation; still, the ones who can do this, and render absolute closure for all parties with disagreements, is the tribunal so issued by the honourable president of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.