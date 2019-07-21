These comments are in response to Prof Theodore Lewis’s column, “The SEA scab removed” (Express, July 9). I took a while to respond to this column because I had a feeling it was going to attract the attention of senior politicians, police or the DPP. Seeing that this did not happen, I will now make my comments but will be very careful to quote directly from the column.
Many, if not all, letters to the editor were critical of Prof Lewis using “Indian names” being assigned to “prestige schools”. First, it must be asked how does a school become a prestige school? Is it the school building? The teachers? The pupils? Religion? Or is it a combination of all four? Or is it the environment, social and family?