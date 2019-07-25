Attention, criminal! This letter serves to let you know that you have affected me in such a way that I feel I must take some action other than prayer. I pray a lot, but the Bible states that “faith without works is dead”. Your activities have kept me asking, “What else can I do?” My initial answer was, “Nothing”. I felt a paralysing measure of helplessness, but then I remembered that I can write.
It puzzles and upsets me greatly that you continue to hurt your country so very much. Every evening, when I sit to look at the news, your activities confront me. On Wednesday night, tears were welling up in my eyes as I witnessed a young mother crying uncontrollably for her husband whom you had killed.