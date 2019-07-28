I’d say about 80 per cent of Trinis get to work well rested, happy, and ready for work. Why do I say this? Because most of us who do not own vehicles—and especially those of us who don’t traverse the Priority Bus Route—get stuck in traffic for so long and on such a regular basis that our best option is to leave home very early and sleep along the way.
You see, there is so much traffic filtering into Port of Spain, Chaguanas and San Fernando on the mornings of weekdays that even if you were travelling from San Juan to Port of Spain, you’d still have some time to take a nap. Same difference if you’re travelling from Port of Spain to, say, St Ann’s in the morning.