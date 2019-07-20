Betraying the sanctity of Parliament

THE revelation by the Commissioner of Police that the e-mails which Dr Keith Rowley, then-opposition leader, read in our nation’s Parliament, accusing the then-sitting government of plots to murder journalists, were not authentic is one of the most embarrassing and unbecoming acts that any parliamentarian has committed in the history of the Westminster parliamentary system.
It is totally inapt, insulting and totally disingenuous that someone who was more than a mere representative, but the leader of the opposition or head of the shadow government at that time, carried out such an act which not only degraded but abused the core principles of democracy, freedom, progress and representation for which our republican Parliament stands.