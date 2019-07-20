Betraying the sanctity of Parliament

THE revelation by the Commis­sioner of Police that the e-mails which Dr Keith Rowley, then-oppo­sition leader, read in our nation’s Parliament, accusing the then-sitting government of plots to murder journalists, were not authentic is one of the most embarrassing and unbecoming acts that any parliamentarian has committed in the history of the Westminster parliamentary system.

It is totally inapt, insulting and totally disingenuous that someone who was more than a mere repre­sentative, but the leader of the opposition or head of the shadow government at that time, carried out such an act which not only degraded but abused the core principles of democracy, freedom, progress and representation for which our republican Parliament stands.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Present your legal advice, Mr PM

Present your legal advice, Mr PM

IN the case of Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is missing the wood for the trees. In his preoccupation with fighting the Opposition United National Congress, Dr Rowley appears to have lost sight of the larger issues of public confidence in the Chief Justice and its damaging impact on public confidence on the crucial but already battered institution of the Judiciary.

For Choo Kong legacy, an ‘Emailgate’ dramatisation

For Choo Kong legacy, an ‘Emailgate’ dramatisation

T&T is engaging in a send-off for a beloved maven of local drama, just when material for a riveting script has offered itself. For six years, the material may have been legally untouchable by the resourceful hands of the late Raymond Choo Kong.

Fading strength

Fading strength

THE Finance Minister is always spinning a rosy picture of his very questionable management of the economy.

Crooks, mooks and jooks

Crooks, mooks and jooks

I HAVE emphasised in these columns that we cannot expect our country to come out of its steep, continuous and frequently murderous decline if we continue, as I recently put it, with “poor governance, pursuit of failed policy, inability to vary something that is not working and official petulance when things turn out badly”.

Betraying the sanctity of Parliament

THE revelation by the Commis­sioner of Police that the e-mails which Dr Keith Rowley, then-oppo­sition leader, read in our nation’s Parliament, accusing the then-sitting government of plots to murder journalists, were not authentic is one of the most embarrassing and unbecoming acts that any parliamentarian has committed in the history of the Westminster parliamentary system.