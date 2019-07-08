IT would seem criminal elements now up the level of home invasion in T&T. Most recent is the attack on a Penal family, who have now left their home. What a sad state of affairs in our country, where citizens are constantly fearful for their safety, even in a secured property.
Police/army neighbourhood patrols is my suggestion. I cannot tell when last I saw a police vehicle in my area at night. Also, I believe our Government should enforce a limited curfew in certain areas until some type of sanity is restored in T&T. Many may have mixed views about this but we need to limit the criminal activities at nights, it will not hurt us to try.