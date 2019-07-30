Bring back the death penalty

The Government has a major solution to our crime problem, but so far has failed to implement it. By one stroke of the pen, they could restore the death penalty and start executing those at present on death row. This will immediately send a message to any potential killer what to expect once proven guilty.
At present because of the lack of the restoration of the death penalty criminals are in no way fearful of going the whole hog when committing any serious crime. The Government remains a laughing stock to our local hardened and potential criminals who may resort to actually killing their victim perhaps in the act of what may appear to be simple robbery.