Christians don’t hate gay people

On Sunday evening, I listened to the pastor who was being interviewed during the Gay Pride Parade and I heard him say that as Christians they love the sinner but hate the sin.
Almost every local Christian pastor or priest who has spoken on the LBGTQI issue has reiterated the virtue of love for their fellow man, irrespective of their sexual orientation. Why is it then that the gay community continues in the untruth that Christians hate them? We do not. Why is it so important and necessary for us to endorse and approve of your lifestyle when we cannot?