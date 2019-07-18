CoE on highway extension timely

AS a taxpayer, a voter and a citizen who is genuinely interested in seeing justice done, I am fully in support of the announcement by the present administration to convene a commission of enquiry (CoE) into the issues related to the acquisition of property for the construction of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin.
Just a cursory look at some of the disclosures so far: unnecessary acquisitions; over valuation of properties; fraud; and the possibility of collusion by public officers; makes it compulsory for any responsible government to take action.