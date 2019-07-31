Come Emancipation Day in T&T we have little to celebrate.
Slavery did not end with abolition.
It only mutated and continues to harm people.
Whether they are women forced into prostitution, men forced to work in agriculture or construction, girls of a certain religion forced to marry older men, their lives are controlled by their exploiters, they do not have a free choice and have to do as they are told, like married men.
They are still in slavery.
In T&T you are still in slavery if:
• Forced to work through coercion, or mental or physical threat.
• Owned or controlled by an employer, through mental or physical abuse or the threat of abuse. Supermarkets are a great example.