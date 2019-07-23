One can conclude the majority of citizens on this island of Trinidad are brainwashed. They too, like our Government ministers, give clear impression they are contented to live in a society loaded with serious crimes, and especially with a quota of daily murders.
They fail to compel the Government to protect them, and constantly live in fear for their lives. The politicians within this Government haven’t yet got the message that as long as they take no meaningful action to halt the spread of serious crimes here, things would get worse.