I am perplexed by the imbroglio that currently exists within the board of Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) which is now in the public domain and does not auger well for the future of tourism in T&T.
Penny Commissiong, TTL’s chair, is being vilified in newspaper reports regarding the firing of its CEO Camille Campbell. Up to now, Ms Commissiong has not responded in public.
Ms Campbell was hired after her separation from her post as VP marketing at TSTT and it seems that months after her appointment, she was unable to adapt to her new position.
Without knowing all the facts its impossible to conclude the rights and wrongs of this squabble. It seems that Ms Commissiong and the majority of her board has stood on the grounds that the CEO was unsuitable for the job and the decision was taken to terminate her contract within a stipulated assessment period.
Board member Solange DeSouza-Ransome countered with the opinion that “while the CEO may not have hit the ground running she made worthy strides and with more staff and leadership training which we promised she would have undoubtedly, soared”.