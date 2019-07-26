Permit me to lend my analysis on the recent 1990 attempted coup anniversary discussion held by Winston Dookeran at The UWI (The University of the West Indies).
Much of what was said by Mr Dookeran was his personal opinion and reasoning for his actions during that tragic event. Many on social media have been playing devil’s advocate on what he could have or should have done differently, not considering that the situation he was in was both life-threatening and emotional, and while a human being’s first instinct is self-preservation, Mr Dookeran’s instinct was to save his parliamentary colleagues and parliamentary staff, and protect the democracy of our country, at great risk to himself.