It is a common practice in children’s libraries around the world to ask a child applying for membership to read a simple passage that is printed on a card kept for that purpose at the library reception desk.
If the child can read the card, which usually includes rules about good library behaviour, he or she is admitted as a new member of the library. Similarly, I wish to suggest that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith institute a policy that laminated cards with some of the Highway Code printed on them be kept in all police vehicles.