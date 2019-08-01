Ease this tension between Sea Lots and Orange Valley

This issue between Sea Lots and Orange Valley can escalate into serious conflict with intense racial overtones. We do not want this in Trinidad and Tobago. We have prided ourselves on our racial harmony and if this “tribal war” is allowed to continue it would have alarming consequences and do irreparable damage to our social fabric. It is time for mediation.

The Ministry of National Security needs to immediately call in leaders and elders from both communities to a peace conclave to ventilate the issue and thrash out a lasting resolution.

Apology notwithstanding, impotence, resentment and I-told-you-sos are likely dominant reactions to the announcement on Wednesday by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith that investigations into the Day of Total Policing have closed with no one being held accountable.

Last Sunday, there was bubbling joy and celebration at Trinidad and Tobago’s second annual Pride Parade. A few hundred LGBT Trinis and their supporters braved the rain and followed the music truck through Port of Spain, rainbow colours aplenty.

Christians don’t hate gay people

On Sunday evening, I listened to the pastor who was being interviewed during the Gay Pride Parade and I heard him say that as Christians they love the sinner but hate the sin.

The true meaning of crime

Are we “missing the wood for the trees” as stated by the English idiom? Are we so caught up in the manifestation of crime as in murders, robbery, corruption, drug possession and politicising of crime that we have lost sight of its true source?

A few weeks ago Archbishop Jason Gordon penned a column in these pages about the degeneration of our society and the importance of parents to have “the talk” with the children about important topics like pornography, crime and social media. Though oddly not, Vatican child scandals. Not being a parent myself, I decided to sit down and talk to my mother about them.