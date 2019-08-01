Ease this tension between Sea Lots and Orange Valley

This issue between Sea Lots and Orange Valley can escalate into serious conflict with intense racial overtones. We do not want this in Trinidad and Tobago. We have prided ourselves on our racial harmony and if this “tribal war” is allowed to continue it would have alarming consequences and do irreparable damage to our social fabric. It is time for mediation.
The Ministry of National Security needs to immediately call in leaders and elders from both communities to a peace conclave to ventilate the issue and thrash out a lasting resolution.