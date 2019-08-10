Today, Muslims will join with those pilgrims performing Hajj in Mecca, to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, in commemoration of the intended sacrifice, by the Patriarch Abraham, of his son Ishmael.
It is the time of Hajj, when Muslims from all over the world gather in Mecca to pay homage to Abraham and Ishmael for an act of submission to Allah, which occurred more than 4,000 years ago. It commemorates the piety of Abraham in submitting to Allah as recording in the Qur’an: “My Lord, grant me a doer of good deeds. So, We gave him the good news of a fore-bearing son.