Today, some 185 years after the Slavery Abolition Act was enacted on August 1, 1834 making thousands of slaves in the British West Indies free men and women, the political oligarchy in our beloved Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is unashamedly stating, “In a diverse society aiming to do well, Africans are not doing as well as we expected or as well as we might.”
Are you surprised by this statement? Well if you are, how do you expect us to perform well with the absence of progressive leadership and vision over the years to address the issues that would have given rise to this development?