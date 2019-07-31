Dr Rowley, you wrong. Ms Springer, you wrong. Mr Kambon, you wrong.
Firstly, those who were shipped from the continent called Africa and even the present inhabitants do not respond to that identification but instead are animated by their nationality. Secondly, referring to them as “black people” only confirms a deep ignorance and your acceptance of that degrading association. These are simply people with black skin.
It is easy for a dominant group to create a system that discriminates and subjugates. Those who do not measure up to that system are categorised as under-performers and relegated to second class or worse. If you put a horse and a turtle to race in the sea, guess which will win?
Would you conclude that the defeated underperformed or that the environment did not lend itself to equal opportunity?
So many of our systems, education the leader, put people unfairly in a caste and they are not given a second chance. Every system has a rating and the further away it is from the top the lower the ranking. Those who find themselves on the bottom rung have great difficulty coping with the elevated systems. Self-esteem is low and in their perceived helplessness may even drive them to employ violence to counter-punch suppression.