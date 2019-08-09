Everyone should get involved in politics

International Youth Day is approaching. It is time for the youth of this country to stand up and make their voices heard. It is time to become more involved in the political process to put an end to the corruption and mismanagement taking place far too often and for too long.
Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald spent Thursday night at a police station, and police continued their line of questioning yesterday. Every single Trinidadian, young or old, should join a political party and get involved in politics in order to have a say in the formulation of political ideology, development of policies and programmes, and selection of candidates who emerge from the various political parties.