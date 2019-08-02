Finding hope in a nation in turmoil

Immersed as a citizen of this nation “in a sea of troubles,” I feel like a drowning man clinging to a straw in finding a small measure of comfort in three recent developments: 1. the dispelling of the rumour that the funeral service of a recognised gangster would be held in a place of learning, 2. that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would revisit the A&V case of the alleged abuse of a journalist and 3. the coming together of Government and Opposition to pass the Bail Bill.
The first, if brought to reality, would have reeked of the ultimate insensitivity to the contradiction involved in that happening and the inevitable negative reaction ensuing, the avoidance of which is to the credit of the Education Ministry.