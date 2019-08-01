A hypocrite is one who wears a mask and his face grows to fit it.
This quotation best describes the Law Association and its association of lawyers. From the outset its hypocrisy was overwhelming in allowing the mover of the motion against the CJ to be there at all!
It is the Law Association which must first put its house in order and restore the profession to the honour, integrity and ethics that we the people deserve.
It is this profession above all others which has been corrupted by those, who, whilst they wear the mask of the defenders of democracy and justice, are there practising their political craft, making a mockery of the justice system.