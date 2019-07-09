It is with a sense of incredulity that I observe this penchant some have for saying that “Trinidad is not a real place.” Freedom of expression is thankfully alive and well in this country and while it is not my intent to deny anyone that freedom, I respectfully beg to disagree. It is my considered view that many Trinbagonians are not real.
Over time accusations of wrongdoing by those sworn to protect and serve have been swirling in the public domain. There have even been many instances of police officers being hauled before the courts for a variety of offences, inclusive of murder and kidnapping. Clearly that state of affairs cannot be allowed to continue in an institution charged with the responsibility of upholding the law.