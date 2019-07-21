Get with the status quo, CoP

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has to be eminently aware that by virtue of his appointment to a job to which the prime minister holds veto power, he would not be free from political interference—more so, the nasty politics which has ensnared our country.
After all, wasn’t Mr Griffith a minister in the previous administration which now constitutes the Opposition? So, he has to be aware of how our governmental system works. Whether the Government is culpable or not, information to the public has to be skewed to show the Opposition in a worse light than the Government.