The general feeling is that people are losing faith in politicians with every passing day. Food prices are increasing, the crime rate is increasing, unemployment is increasing and the people continue to shoulder the weight of increased Government borrowing.
How much more can the people take? The taxpayer is the biggest mule that has ever existed in the history of Trinidad and Tobago. We continue to pull the dead weight of this State, a weight that has been getting heavier and heavier under this administration.