The general feeling is that people are losing faith in politicians with every passing day. Food prices are increasing, the crime rate is increasing, unemployment is increasing and the people continue to shoulder the weight of increased Government borrowing.

How much more can the people take? The taxpayer is the biggest mule that has ever existed in the history of Trinidad and Tobago. We continue to pull the dead weight of this State, a weight that has been getting heavier and heavier under this administration.

Union’s role more than collective bargaining

The death of a former Petrotrin worker last month by his own hands, attributed by relatives and the union to his inability to cope with loss of his job, has re-focused attention on the Government’s inadequate impact assessment and post-closure services to workers prior to the dramatic folding of the State company.

We’re spinning top in mud on crime

IS it that the Government is powerless to treat with the rise in home invasions, robberies and murders? In order to fight crime, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service should be efficiently resourced with modern, state-of-the art equipment.

We deserve this mess

Let us face it, the nation is a great mess and the majority of our citizens deserve this because of the political party and politicians they support. They, like Government politicians, do nothing whatsoever to try to put our deliberate adverse situation and worsening condition right.

China’s Muslim concentration camps

LIKE most Trinbagonains, everything I know about the political policies of the People’s Republic of China comes from the Jackie Chan movie The Tuxedo. So I was quite surprised to learn about the current fate of one of China’s ethnic minorities; the Uighurs. 

Level the playing field, Concacaf

Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) dream killers would destroy the spirit of what World Cup football stands for, if not stopped.

Hatred for Haitians?

Around Emancipation Day, I’m struck by two contrasting views on Haiti.

First, there’s huge respect for the historic Haiti where Toussaint L’Ouverture led a slave revolt against the French to victory in 1804.