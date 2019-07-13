AS the United National Congress (UNC) began the first phase of its local government screening process on Thursday at the party’s Eastern regional office, the energy, scenes and massive crowd was a clear indication that the UNC was getting ready for a victorious campaign.
As the party screened candidates for the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, hundreds of residents from Sangre Grande came out to support their respective nominees, united in their love for the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar.